Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Trading Up 20.9%

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT)’s stock price was up 20.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 6,809 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 2,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.

Get Dais alerts:

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter.

Dais Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes products using its nano-structure polymer technology. The company offers Aqualyte, a platform plastic material technology for use in air, energy, and water applications; ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that addresses the building indoor fresh air requirements for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including industrial process wastewater sea, brackish, or waste water.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Dais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.