Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €57.29 ($67.40).

Shares of ETR:DAI traded down €1.64 ($1.93) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €57.25 ($67.35). The company had a trading volume of 4,333,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.03. Daimler AG has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €60.15 ($70.76). The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion and a PE ratio of 1,974.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

