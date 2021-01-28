Dai (DAI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Dai has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $350.07 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00073316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.95 or 0.00898720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00050450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.17 or 0.04399019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017800 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017711 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

DAI is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,604,104,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,604,104,429 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

