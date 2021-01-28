Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DADA. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a PE ratio of -11.15. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.11 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,116,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at about $25,058,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

