DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Shift Technologies from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $8.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.57. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.90 million. Research analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Foy acquired 12,500 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Mcinnis acquired 15,000 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $302,850. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shift Technologies stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Shift Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.