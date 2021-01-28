D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at BTIG Research

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upgraded D.R. Horton from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 raised D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.55.

DHI opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1,122.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,969 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in D.R. Horton by 28,411.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

