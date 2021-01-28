Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. offers saltwater disposal and other water and environmental services to U.S. onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies primarily in North Dakota and west Texas. The Company operates in two segments: Water and Environmental Services and Pipeline Inspection and Integrity Services. It also provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE CELP opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $32.97 million, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.51. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $9.33.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Cypress Environmental Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 41.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cypress Environmental Partners will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

