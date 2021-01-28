Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Shares Up 16.9%

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP)’s share price shot up 16.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 15,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 46,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Cyber Apps World Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYAP)

Cyber Apps World Inc operates a price comparison Website. The company's savinstultra.com Website consists of a search engine that users may access in order to compare the prices of different consumer products in various product categories, such as electronics, computers, cellular phones, office equipment, clothing, books, toys, and jewelry.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyber Apps World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyber Apps World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.