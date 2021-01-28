Cwm LLC Sells 415,582 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,374,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,582 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $27,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,113,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,548,000 after acquiring an additional 806,581 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,075,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,636,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,388,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

FPE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 26,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,428. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.