Cwm LLC Has $26.98 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of American Electric Power worth $26,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $81.94. 29,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

