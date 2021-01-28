Cwm LLC Has $19.73 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $19,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,150,000 after buying an additional 626,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,856,000 after buying an additional 590,024 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,517,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,186,000 after buying an additional 312,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 476,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after buying an additional 292,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after buying an additional 243,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.65. 26,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

