Cwm LLC Boosts Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.13% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $21,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.08. 14,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,041. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $60.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.