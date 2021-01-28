CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) (LON:CCPG) Shares Up 0.1%

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) (LON:CCPG) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 96.90 ($1.27). 86,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 290,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.80 ($1.26).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a GBX 1.13 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, insider Richard Boleat bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,542.46).

About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) (LON:CCPG)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

