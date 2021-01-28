CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) (LON:CCPE) to Issue €0.01 Dividend

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) (LON:CCPE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:CCPE traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.93 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,612. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.02 ($0.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.89.
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) Company Profile
