CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) (LON:CCPE) to Issue €0.01 Dividend

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) (LON:CCPE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:CCPE traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.93 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,612. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.02 ($0.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.89.

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) Company Profile

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

