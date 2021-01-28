CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Issues Earnings Results

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.