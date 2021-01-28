Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.3% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 103,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 496,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $104,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.72.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $232.90 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

