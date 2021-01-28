Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.60. Cutera has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $29.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cutera will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cutera by 339.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cutera by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cutera by 21.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cutera by 19.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

