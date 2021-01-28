Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.11. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2023
After-Hours guidance to 4.50 EPS.
Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 180,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,684. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $373,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.
Customers Bancorp Company Profile
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.
