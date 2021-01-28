Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.11. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2023

After-Hours guidance to 4.50 EPS.

Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 180,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,684. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $373,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

