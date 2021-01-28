Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Down 10% Following Insider Selling

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s stock price was down 10% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 2,193,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,408,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Specifically, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $528.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Curis by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

