Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 2.2% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $38,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $29.14 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

