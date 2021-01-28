CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.77

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.77 and last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 4357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 30.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 9.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 840,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,160,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

