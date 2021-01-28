Csenge Advisory Group Takes $588,000 Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $110.50 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $125.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.00.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.