Csenge Advisory Group Takes $588,000 Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of TAN opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.00. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

