Csenge Advisory Group Sells 642 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 449,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,488,000.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

