Csenge Advisory Group Sells 3,485 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

NYSE TJX opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

