Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,291 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Aflac were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $53.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $231,394.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

