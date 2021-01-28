Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 15,569 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

