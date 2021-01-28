Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 285 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3,654.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

