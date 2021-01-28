Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in FOX were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FOX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 17.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 131.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

