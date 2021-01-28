Csenge Advisory Group Has $553,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $229.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $254.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

