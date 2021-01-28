Csenge Advisory Group Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NMI were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NMI by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 26.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NMI by 33.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 490.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 125,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 104,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $90,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $431,277.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,558,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,347 shares of company stock worth $5,701,668. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.07 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

