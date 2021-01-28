Csenge Advisory Group Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $85.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

