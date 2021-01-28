Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 934 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in MetLife were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 3,324.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of MetLife by 542.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 449,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 379,400 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,218,000. Finally, SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after buying an additional 188,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Shares of MET stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

