CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Market Cap Achieves $94,628.13

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $94,628.13 and approximately $1,335.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

