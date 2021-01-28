Crypto Sports Achieves Market Capitalization of $379,452.02 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $379,452.02 and approximately $2,615.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

