Crust 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $722,841.00 (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Crust has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.65 or 0.00023553 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $8.28 million and $722,841.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,908 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

