Crown Price Down 10.5% This Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0725 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $6,264.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,543.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.71 or 0.01246420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00537396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00045986 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002486 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006005 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,434,897 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

