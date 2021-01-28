Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.64-6.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.11. Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.64-6.74 EPS.

CCI stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.88. 1,860,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.82.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

