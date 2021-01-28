Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75, RTT News reports. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle International updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.64-6.74 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.64-6.74 EPS.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $3.57 on Wednesday, hitting $159.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,885. The firm has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.82.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

