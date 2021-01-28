Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 465.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 465.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $1,807,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $155.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of -96.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.54 and a 200-day moving average of $91.75. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $2,819,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,649,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,543,689.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $139,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $139,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,667 shares of company stock valued at $56,254,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.11.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

