Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 32,260 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,260 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in EZCORP by 690.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 70.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $254.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.62.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $166.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

