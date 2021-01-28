Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $47,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Strategic Education by 5.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $237,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 8.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

In related news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $475,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,144,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

STRA opened at $89.07 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

