Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after acquiring an additional 158,605 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 285,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 115,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 109.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 86,490 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 36,862 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 36.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRHC. SVB Leerink cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $41,946.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,237.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 18,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $743,178.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,491,587.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,071 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

