Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,180 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invacare were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Invacare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.30 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In other Invacare news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,379.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

