Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 27,526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 156,903 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

NYSE:AAN opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Aaron's Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

