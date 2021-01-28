Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 54.9% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $97.70 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

