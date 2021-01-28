Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Koppers by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Koppers by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Koppers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Koppers by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

NYSE KOP opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $712.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $36.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

