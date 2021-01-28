Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.27

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and traded as high as $8.32. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 22,214 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $49.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 61.90% and a net margin of 87.08%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.0493 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

