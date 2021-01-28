Critical Contrast: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ovintiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ovintiv and Carbon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 2 15 5 0 2.14 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ovintiv currently has a consensus price target of $14.27, suggesting a potential downside of 11.62%.

Volatility & Risk

Ovintiv has a beta of 4, indicating that its stock price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ovintiv and Carbon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion 0.62 $234.00 million $3.29 4.91 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv -89.63% 1.56% 0.63% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Summary

Ovintiv beats Carbon Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke in offshore Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

