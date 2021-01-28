Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

CREE stock opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $126.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CREE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.27.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

